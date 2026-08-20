Rare Wildlife Spectacles in Assam: Tiger Spotted, Elephant Herd Halts Rajdhani Express

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam today witnessed two rare and remarkable events concerning wildlife.

While, for the first time in the Dehing Patkai rainforest, a male Royal Bengal tiger was captured on camera, a herd of wild elephants made a Rajdhani Express halt in the Hojai district to make way for the jumbos safely.

According to sources in the Forest Department, a male tiger was captured on camera in the Dehing Patkai National Park. The presence of the tiger was also scientifically verified. The Zoological Survey of India set the cameras in collaboration with Margherita West Range Forest. Earlier, the forest officials discovered paw marks, which indicated the possible presence of a tiger. Today, the forest officials confirmed the presence of the tiger.

A Rajdhani Express was halted in the Hojai district on Wednesday morning so that a herd of wild elephants could cross the railway tracks safely.

According to officials, strict vigilance and prompt alert by forest staff and reciprocal coordination by the NFR helped save the lives of the elephants at Hawaipur under the Lanka Range in the Hojai district on Wednesday morning.

Forest staff spotted an elephant herd near the railway track as they tried to cross at the Hawaipur area, with the Down Rajdhani Express approaching.

Alert action by the forest staff, the loco-pilot and the Lumding Railway Control Room ensured the elephant herd crossed safely and the train resumed its journey.

Sharing the heartwarming video on social media, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Every day, our dedicated forest personnel remain watchful, quietly ensuring the safety of our wildlife. These may be silent stories, but each safe crossing is a story worth telling."

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