NRL trains over 60 Assam youths for careers in India’s growing energy sector

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Over 60 young people from Assam have been provided specialized skill-development training by Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), equipping them for employment in India’s rapidly expanding energy sector.

“This project is a transformative skill-development initiative aimed at empowering over 60 young people from Assam by equipping them with specialized competencies aligned with India’s rapidly expanding energy sector,” an NRL official said. Structured as a six-month residential programme delivered in two batches of three months each, the first batch ran from September 1 to November 30, 2025. The second batch commenced on December 1, 2025 and will conclude on February 28, 2026.

According to the official, the project addresses a critical skills gap in the piped natural gas (PNG) distribution ecosystem while creating meaningful career pathways for youth—particularly those from marginalized and under-resourced backgrounds.

“By offering hands-on technical training following a two-month classroom learning period, the project prepares trainees to become valuable contributors to local economies and drivers of sustainable community growth,” he added.

The urgency of such initiatives reflects the rapid expansion of India’s natural gas infrastructure. As of March 2025, the network spans over 34,000 km of authorized pipelines and serves more than 15.3 million domestic connections, growing annually at over 8%. Yet, less than 1% of plumbers in India are formally trained to work on gas distribution systems, while the sector requires more than 1.2 million skilled technicians to meet current and future demand. With India aiming to increase the share of natural gas in its energy basket from around 6% to 15% by 2030, the timing of this project is particularly critical. The sector’s growth will require a large, safety-oriented, and technically proficient workforce.

Funded through NRL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the initiative leverages the infrastructure and expertise of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Majuli, which serves as the delivery partner for the residential training and internship components.

This CSR-based collaboration reflects a broader national trend of corporate entities supporting government missions such as Skill India, ensuring industry-relevant training and inclusive development.

The project was conceived by MMGLD, which coordinates the initiative, manages logistics, oversees process documentation, and drives outreach efforts. MMGLD envisions this programme as a pilot, with the intent to scale it into a larger model capable of delivering long-term benefits to the region and its youth.

Also Read: NRL organizes eye check-up camp under CSR initiative in Bokakhat