NRL organizes eye check-up camp under CSR initiative in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: As part of the Swachhta Pakhwada initiative, an eye check-up camp was held on Saturday at the office of the Khumargaon Regional Press Association under the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) program of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). The camp was jointly organized by Jorhat Lions Eye Hospital, Khumargaon Regional Press Association, and the Bokakhat District Seva Bahini of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha. The camp was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

The programme began with the lighting of a lamp in front of the portrait of the beloved artist of Assam, Zubeen Garg. The inaugural session was attended by Chandan Bora from the Bokakhat District Seva Bahini of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha.

Among those who rendered their service at the camp were chief coordinator Amarjyoti Barthakur, optometrist Bhanupratap Bisht, health workers Madhav Sharma, Monoj Phukan, nurse Anjali Baruah, and Bhanu Bora.

More than 200 people underwent eye check-ups during the camp. After examination, patients were provided with medicines and free spectacles. Those diagnosed with cataract were referred to Jorhat Lions Eye Hospital for surgery. A number of patients were also selected for free cataract operations.

