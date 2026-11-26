A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The bio-refinery project at the historic Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), established under the Assam Accord, has commenced production. The project was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 14 last year.

The project, which produces ethanol from bamboo, is one of the largest of its kind in the country and is based on second-generation ethanol technology. It may be mentioned that Assam Bio Ethanol Private Limited (ABEPL) began work on setting up the bio-refinery within the NRL premises in 2018. Initially, an investment of around Rs 800 crore was estimated, with a target to complete construction within approximately four years. Subsequently, with production targeted to begin in March 2025, the project cost was increased to Rs 4,200 crore. The estimated investment has now reportedly been further increased to around Rs 5,000 crore.

NRL, along with two Finnish companies, Fortum and Chempolis, has been carrying out the construction of the bio-refinery. With the commencement of production, the project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for around 1,000 to 1,500 people.

The bio-refinery will require approximately five lakh tonnes of bamboo annually to produce ethanol. It is expected that the project will benefit people across the entire Northeast, besides creating greater demand for locally produced bamboo and providing new economic opportunities for bamboo growers.

The refinery’s annual refining capacity is being increased from three million metric tonnes to nine million metric tonnes. As much as 90 per cent of the expansion work has already been completed, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly stated on Wednesday. The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the refinery during his visit on Tuesday.

He also stated that Assam would have a total refining capacity of 13 million tonnes annually.