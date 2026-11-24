Golaghat: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, laid the foundation stone for the ₹750-crore Numaligarh industrial project at Rajabari in Golaghat district.

Developed by Numaligarh Industries LLP under the RLG Group, the project will manufacture downstream chemical and pharmaceutical raw materials using feedstock from local industrial enterprises, with over 300 jobs expected.

The Numaligarh industrial project will establish downstream chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, marking an effort to expand industrial activity around Numaligarh.

Numaligarh Industries LLP, implementing the project under the RLG Group, will execute the investment in two phases.

The ₹750-crore investment was initiated under the Advantage Assam initiative, translating an investment commitment into a project moving towards physical execution.

The proposed manufacturing activities will include chemical and pharmaceutical raw materials, including components used in paracetamol production.

A key feature of the project is its plan to use feedstock supplied by existing industrial enterprises in Assam.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited (APL) will supply the raw materials required for downstream manufacturing.

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Sarma highlighted the importance of using products from Numaligarh Refinery to support another industrial unit.

"For the first time, we are setting up an industry that will use products from Numaligarh Refinery to develop another industrial unit. This is a major step for Assam. Under Advantage Assam, the RLG Group has initiated an investment of around Rs 750 crore in Numaligarh," he said.

The Chief Minister's remarks highlighted the project's connection with existing industrial production and its potential to support further manufacturing within the state.

The project is expected to generate more than 300 employment opportunities for local youth, according to the project details provided for the foundation stone-laying announcement.

The residents of Rajabari Tea Estate were among the local supporters associated with the ceremony.

Moreover, the proposed employment opportunities make local job creation one of the project's stated objectives, alongside downstream chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The use of feedstock from NRL and APL also connects the proposed facility with existing industrial enterprises in Assam.

The foundation stone ceremony on November 24 marks the beginning of the project's execution process.

Its proposed focus on chemical and pharmaceutical raw materials also establishes a direct link between local feedstock supply and value-added industrial production.