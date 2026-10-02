NSDC Promises Swift Approval for Assam Skill University's Dual Certification

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Regional Head of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for North East, Shiladitya Sarkar, has assured that the NCVET application submitted by Assam Skill University (ASU) for awarding dual certification will be expedited by the competent authority without delay.

Sarkar made this assurance during his visit to the ASU campus at Mangaldai recently. A meeting in this regard was held in the conference room under the chairmanship of Prof (Dr) Manoj Deka, Dean, Academics, and was attended by heads of all departments of the university. Sarkar said that once the certification is granted, ASU will be able to design Qualification Packs as per market needs and subsequently assess and certify candidates trained by the university.

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