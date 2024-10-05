AAU Sericulture Students Establish Information Centre in Lakhimpur District

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The 4th year students of the College of Sericulture, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat set up a Sericulture Information Centre at Uttar Telahi Gaon Panchayat under Azad area of Lakhimpur district as a part of their Rural Sericultural Work Experience Programme under AAU- Zonal Research Station, North Lakhimpur. The inauguration ceremony of the information centre emphasized the importance of sericulture in India’s rural economy. As the sericulture industry has immense potential for growth and employment generation, this centre will play a crucial role in providing necessary support and guidance to farmers and entrepreneurs. The information centre will benefit the local farmers by providing various information regarding sericultural activities.

On this occasion, a ceremonial programme-cum-public meeting was organized at the Gaon Panchayat office concerned by the students. The event was graced by Dr. Prabal Saikia, Chief Scientist, Zonal Research Station, North Lakhimpur, Baishistha Kalita, Assistant Director of Sericulture, Jyotshna Das. The information centre also displayed various models related to sericulture and agriculture, silk hanks along with various muga, eri, and mulberry handloom clothes. Detailed discussion on the displayed subjects was held in the same event by the attendee resource persons by interacting with the public in cordial environment.

