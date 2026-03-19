NTPC-Bongaigaon Generates 4,110 MU in 2025-26, Plants 50,000 Saplings

NTPC-Bongaigaon, located at Salakati in Kokrajhar district, held its annual press conference at the station on Wednesday, reaffirming its commitment to reliable power generation, environmental sustainability, and community development across the Northeast.
Arnab Maitra, Head of Project at NTPC-Bongaigaon, addressed the media and presented the station's performance highlights for the 2025-26 year.
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The station has generated approximately 4,110 million units (MU) of electricity so far during 2025-26, contributing to grid stability and ensuring a consistent power supply across the region.
Maitra highlighted that the station achieved a declared capacity of 93.72% during the period — a figure he attributed to improved plant availability and strengthened maintenance practices.
On the environmental front, NTPC-Bongaigaon has planted more than 13 lakh trees since the station's inception, with over 50,000 saplings added during the current year alone.
Maitra said the plantation drive has contributed to improved green cover and ecological balance in and around the project area — a key part of the station's long-term sustainability goals.
Beyond its operational mandate, NTPC-Bongaigaon has continued to expand its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) footprint across the Northeast, with initiatives spanning education, healthcare, skill development, infrastructure, sports, and cultural promotion.
Maitra said these programmes have directly benefited more than 3 lakh people, with over 2 lakh residents of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and approximately 10 lakh people across the broader Northeast region having gained from the initiatives.