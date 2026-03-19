NTPC-Bongaigaon Generates 4,110 MU in 2025-26, Plants 50,000 Saplings

NTPC-Bongaigaon, located at Salakati in Kokrajhar district, held its annual press conference at the station on Wednesday, reaffirming its commitment to reliable power generation, environmental sustainability, and community development across the Northeast.

Arnab Maitra, Head of Project at NTPC-Bongaigaon, addressed the media and presented the station's performance highlights for the 2025-26 year.

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