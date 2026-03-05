NTPC-Bongaigaon observes 55th National Safety Day with awareness programmes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: NTPC-Bongaigaon, Salakati, under the leadership of Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, observed the 55th National Safety Day recently with a series of programmes aimed at reinforcing safety awareness and strengthening adherence to established safety norms across all operations.

The observance began with the unfurling of the Safety Flag at the plant premises by Arnab Maitra, in the presence of employees, CISF personnel, associates, and contract workers. Following the flag hoisting, he administered the Safety Pledge, emphasizing the importance of safety in both professional and personal spheres.

In his address, Maitra highlighted the critical need for strict adherence to safety protocols in all plant operations and urged every department and contract worker to ensure full compliance with the prescribed safety framework. Anurag Gupta, GM (O&M), also addressed the gathering, stressing key safety aspects and the collective responsibility of every employee in maintaining a safe and secure workplace.

The programme was organized and coordinated by Rajeev Ranjan, AGM (Safety), along with his team. He outlined the objectives and significance of National Safety Day and reiterated NTPC’s continued focus on achieving safety excellence.

As part of the celebrations, a knowledge-sharing forum was held where representatives from contractual agencies, associates, and various site engagement teams shared best safety practices from their respective work areas. Discussions focused on proactive measures, hazard identification, and safe work practices followed in daily plant operations.

L. N. Meitei, Commandant, CISF (Fire), along with other senior officials, graced the occasion. Heads of Departments also addressed the gathering, emphasizing a safety-first approach and the shared accountability of all employees in fostering a safe work environment. Various safety-related competitions were organized for employees and associates, with prizes distributed during the ceremony. Safety awards were also presented in recognition of exemplary performance and adherence to safety standards.

Also Read: Assam: NTPC-Bongaigaon launches 2026 batch of ‘Disha Classes’