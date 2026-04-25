NTPC Bongaigaon Holds Workshop on Corporate Communication and Its Changing Paradigm for Senior Executives

OUR CORRESPONDENT,

KOKRAJHAR: The NTPC-Bongaigaon organized a daylong communication workshop on 'corporate communication and its changing paradigm' on Thursday for mid and senior level executives of its 750 MW power station, focusing on communication's evolving role in today's dynamic business environment.

The workshop was inaugurated by Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC-Bongaigaon, in the presence of Anurag Gupta, GM (O&M), NTPC-Bongaigaon, who also addressed the participants during the inaugural session.

Maitra emphasized communication's importance as a strategic tool in shaping organizational perception and highlighted the need to adapt to the rapidly changing media landscape. He stressed that communication must be effective, timely, and responsible.

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