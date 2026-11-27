OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As part of its continued commitment towards community safety, educational outreach, and responsible industrial operations, the NTPC-Bongaigaon, situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district, organised an Ash Dyke Safety Awareness programme for school students residing in the villages surrounding its Ash Dyke area at Dholmara. The programme benefited more than 237 students from three nearby schools, namely Madhya Dholmara ME School, NC Hill LP School, and Saharpur LP School. The initiative aimed to familiarise young students with essential safety precautions, create awareness about the Ash Dyke, and encourage responsible practices among children and the surrounding communities.