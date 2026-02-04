NTPC-Bongaigaon Organizes Two-Day Anand Mela with Theme ‘Junaki Mon’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: NTPC-Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district in collaboration with the Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club organized a two-day Anand Mela on Monday and Tuesday under the evocative theme ‘Junaki Mon,’ celebrating the light, love, and joy inherent in Assam’s rich musical heritage. The event paid tribute to the iconic musical legacy of the state while showcasing the region’s vibrant cultural and entrepreneurial spirit.

The mela was inaugurated by Arindam Sinha, Regional Executive Director (ER-II & SR), NTPC Limited, in the presence of several other dignitaries.

The Anand Mela emerged as a vibrant confluence of culture, innovation, and community participation, with over 30 stalls offering traditional delicacies from across the North East and beyond, curated by members of the ladies’ club. The stalls also showcased ethnic handicrafts, handlooms, organic food products, and finely crafted cane and bamboo furniture.

Life-size selfie stands of Assam’s musical icon Zubeen Garg, honouring his immense contribution to Assamese music, along with creatively designed selfie points emerged as major crowd-pullers and added a contemporary and engaging dimension to the Anand Mela experience.

Special stalls by the Entrepreneurship Development Centre of self-help groups undergoing skill development at the NTPC Bongaigaon township showcased sustainable products made from areca, while eco-friendly toy stalls by Zankla Studio drew significant interest from visitors.

Pankaj Chakravarty, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, visited the stalls and appreciated the craftsmanship while sampling the diverse flavours of the region. Stalls by NTPC’s medical, IT, and safety departments, self-help groups from across the North East, and automobile companies from Bongaigaon, and other parts of Assam reflected the region’s growing entrepreneurial dynamism.

Addressing the gathering, Arindam Sinha highlighted NTPC-Bongaigaon’s contribution in ensuring reliable power supply to the region and the nation, while appreciating the initiative for bringing together families, vendors, and stakeholders and encouraging sustainable practices rooted in local traditions. Arnab Maitra acknowledged the collective efforts of the members of the ladies’ club under the leadership of Kasturi Maitra in making the event successful, noting that the theme seamlessly aligned music, cultural identity, and regional heritage.

Earlier, Kasturi Maitra delivered the welcome address and spoke on the intent of the mela, highlighting its objective of promoting the welfare initiatives of the club and contributing meaningfully to society.

Cultural performances by troupes from the Bodoland Territorial Region and across the North East added colour and vibrancy to the celebrations, with special performances by local artistes from Guwahati captivating the audience. As part of the CSR initiative, NTPC-Bongaigaon distributed educational kits and winter wear to 48 girls under the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), reaffirming its commitment to education, skill development, and gender equality.

