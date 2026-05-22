NTPC-Bongaigaon hosts meet on sustainable ash utilisation, digital transformation

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KOKRAJHAR: NTPC-Bongaigaon of Kokrajhar district hosted the two-day Ash Utilisation (AU) Meet 2026 from May 21 in Bongaigaon. Centred on the theme 'Driving Sustainable Ash Utilisation with Digital Transformation,' the event provided a collaborative platform for deliberations on digital initiatives, infrastructure strengthening, and sustainable ash management practices across NTPC stations.

Addressing the inaugural session, Ravindra Kumar, Director (Operations), underscored the strategic imperative of repositioning ash as a valuable resource with significant revenue potential. In his keynote address, he emphasised the pivotal role of digital integration in enhancing ash management efficiency and urged all stations to actively utilise the AsTraM portal for improved transparency in tracking, transportation monitoring, and billing.

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