NTPC donates Advanced life support ambulances to Kokrajhar District Commissioner

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As part of its CSR initiatives, the NTPC-Bongaigaon of Kokrajhar district handed over three Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances to the District Administration, Kokrajhar, to strengthen medical facilities and provide timely support to patients in need.

The ambulances, fully equipped with modern medical support systems, were formally handed over by Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC-Bongaigaon, to Masanda M Pertin, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, in the presence of Kabita Deka, Additional District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, Amit K Asthana, AGM (HR), NTPC-Bongaigaon, Dr Atul Chandra Baro, Principal, Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, along with officials of the District Health Services, Kokrajhar, and the HR Department of NTPC-Bongaigaon.

Also Read: NTPC Donates Ambulance & Mortuary Vans to Mon District Administration

Also Watch: