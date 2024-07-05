NTPC launches theme song ‘Aajir Jiyori’ under Girls Empowerment Mission initiatives by Hurricane Girls in Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: With the objectives of providing girls with a platform to showcase their abilities, gain confidence, and realise their full potential, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)-Bongaigaon, situated at Salakati in the Kokrajhar district, launched the theme song “Aajir Jiyori” (Today’s Girl) by the Hurricane Girls, the all-female band from Northeast India, on Wednesday to highlight the achievements of the Girls Empowerment Mission (GEM) by the NTPC during its inaugural ceremony.

The song “Aajir Jiyori” was released by the Executive Member of BTR Ukhil Muchahary in the presence of Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project, NTPC-Bongaigaon, and Sangeeta Singh, president of Bardwisikla Ladies Club. The song, with two and a half minutes each, encapsulates the spirit and accomplishments of the GEM, blending both Hindi and Assamese languages.

The concept of the song was envisioned by Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), NTPC, and curated by the Corporate Communication Cell of the power station with assistance from Souvik Sen, Sr. Manager (EMD), NTPC. “Aajir Jiyori” celebrates the myriad talents of the young girls that have been nurtured and recognised by the NTPC through the GEM initiative. The Girl Empowerment Mission aims to provide girls with a platform to showcase their abilities, gain confidence, and realise their full potential.

The song’s lyrics and uplifting melody, composed by Mamoni Kalita, reflect the joy, dreams, and aspirations of girls empowered by the GEM. The music production, also by Mamoni Kalita, features contributions from the talented members of the Hurricane Girls: Ms. Progya on drums, Ms. Barnali on piano, Ms. Chinmoyee on guitar, and Ms. Mamoni Kalita on vocals. The track was mixed and mastered at Studio Playhub by Mamoni Kalita.

Akhilesh Singh, the Head of Project, NTPC, said, “The Girl Empowerment Mission is about providing young girls with the tools and opportunities to excel. ‘Aajir Jiyori’ is a testament to their resilience and determination, while Smt. Sangeeta Singh, president of Bardwisikla Ladies Club, said the song beautifully captured the spirit and essence of the GEM. The NTPC will continue to support and inspire these young minds, she added.

The event concluded with the video of ‘Aajir Jiyori’ by the Hurricane Girls, leaving the audience inspired and hopeful for a brighter, more inclusive future for all girls.

