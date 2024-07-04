Assam: Women Gives Birth on a Medical Services Boat Amidst Floods

Morigaon: A woman gave birth to a baby girl on a boat in the midst of the ongoing floods across the state of Assam. This incident took place in Morigaon of Assam on Wednesday.

After a tense situation, a baby girl was born in a mobile medical services boat on the river Brahmaputra Wednesday at around 10 am. The woman who gave birth to a healthy baby girl was rushed to the Jhargaon Block Primary Health Centre on the boat through the river. The mobile medical boat had a medical team onboard when the child was born. The pregnant woman is an inhabitant of a char area under Laharighat RC and gave birth amidst the grim flood situation in the Brahmaputra river on the way to the Jhargaon health centre. The newborn baby is now at the health centre with the help of proper nursing care from the medical team.

The health department reportedly organised health camps in char areas. There are many chars in the district where health camps were held recently under the aegis of Khandakhaiti Riverine Primary Health Center under Jhargaon Block Primary Health Centre. The health camps were held at Khandkhaiti Char, Phaliamari Char and Karaiguri Char under the health centre. The medical team of the mobile medical boat evacuated the pregnant woman from Khandkhaiti Char and the pregnant woman gave birth to a baby girl in the boat while she was being brought to Jhargaon health centre. The mother was also admitted to the health centre later. It is mentioned that the doctors and the health workers are on alert in every hospital in the district and have prepared all necessary arrangements to conduct health camps in the flood-affected areas.