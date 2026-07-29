NTPC plays key role for girl child through GEM initiative in Kokrajhar district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Salakati, situated in Kokrajhar district, has played a key role in empowering the girl child of the locality through Girls Empowerment Mission (GEM) to build their future. The GEM initiative is a flagship CSR programme of NTPC Limited focused on the holistic development of young girls from rural communities around the plant in Salakati, Kokrajhar district, Assam.

The 4th edition of the GEM was held in July 2025 with 40 girls from 12 schools, and the 5th edition, GEM 2026, was launched on July 4, 2026, with 50 girls, the highest participation so far. The programme provides structured academic inputs in subjects like English, Hindi, Maths, Science, plus training in life skills, leadership, self-confidence, social responsibility, digital literacy, personality development, sports, yoga, arts, self-defence, menstrual health, and hygiene. There are also exposure visits to offices, SAI, Bodoland Silk Park, etc. The aim of the GEM is to nurture future women leaders by strengthening physical, emotional and intellectual development, and to break stereotypes about girl child education in rural areas.

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