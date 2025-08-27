Numaligarh Higher Secondary School adds ‘Kola-Kristir Kutir’ miniature museum

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Numaligarh Higher Secondary School recently added a miniature museum named ‘Kola-Kristir Kutir’ (Cottage of Art & Culture). The museum preserves the invaluable artistic and cultural heritage of Assam and the wider Northeast. Items include Assamese farming tools, fishing implements, weaving equipment, around 20 varieties of local rice grains, and several traditional cultural objects. Also on display are everyday objects of the Assamese society along with items belonging to the Mising, Karbi, Bodo, Manipuri, and Gorkha communities, traditional ornaments, bamboo and cane products, etc. The students themselves have also crafted different varieties of flowers from paper for the museum.

The school authorities informed that they plan to gradually preserve almost all of Assam’s artistic and cultural heritage within this museum. People from different places are visiting the school daily to witness these collections firsthand.

Impressed by the museum, Hiben Saikia, an Indian expatriate from America, visited the school, saw the treasures of the ‘Kola-Kristir Kutir’, and expressed his delight, further announcing certain support initiatives for the institution.

At a time when discussions are rife everywhere about the deteriorating state of government schools compared to private institutions, the Numaligarh Higher Secondary School has succeeded in winning everyone’s heart. Situated at the heart of Numaligarh, the school has been steadily excelling in the academic sphere, something that has increased the trust and interest of students as well as parents in the institution. This is why the school has been witnessing a rush for admissions.

The majority of students studying here belong to tea garden communities and the continuous efforts of the students, parents, and teachers have earned the appreciation of the public. Notably, for its clean and green campus, the school was awarded the ‘Grace Green Award’ in 2019 by the voluntary organization Grace.

The school is already equipped with modern digital classrooms, a computer lab, sports facilities, a stage for various events, wall magazines, handwritten journals, and the annual magazine Numoli, all of which naturally inspire both students and parents to be attached to the institution.

Also Read: Awareness programme on criminal tendencies held at Numaligarh Higher Secondary School

Also Watch: