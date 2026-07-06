Numaligarh Hosts Awareness Programme on Human–Wildlife Conflict and Mitigation

4A Correspondent

Bokakhat: An awareness meeting on the theme “Human–Wildlife Conflict and Its Mitigation” was organized today at the auditorium of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School under the initiative of the Bodhidruma Study Circle, Numaligarh.

The programme Local residents and students of the school attended the programme. by local residents and students of the school. Distinguished guests included veteran journalist and environmental activist Uttam Saikia and Numaligarh Range Forest Officer Aiham Shyam.

Speaking at the event, Uttam Saikia, who has spent many years observing wildlife behaviour and studying animal ecology, explained the various reasons behind the increasing conflicts between humans and wildlife. He emphasized that every living species inhabiting a region plays an indispensable role in preserving its biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance.

Referring to the biodiversity-rich Numaligarh region, he said that greater public awareness is essential to reduce conflicts involving elephants, monkeys, and other wild animals.

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