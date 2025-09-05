Numaligarh: Lightning claims two lives in Bihora Mikirchang Pahar

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At Bihora Mikirchang Pahar Line under Numaligarh forest division, near the Karbi Hills, around 10 PM on Wednesday night, amid heavy rainfall and lightning, two people died. The incident occurred while they were guarding their crops in a makeshift hut (Tongi Ghar) to protect the fields from wild elephant attacks. According to local residents and family members, Radheshyam Munda (Chiten) and Banshilal Tamariya had gone to keep watch from the hut that night. Family members suspect that both of them met a tragic death due to lightning strike. On Thursday morning, both bodies were recovered from the hut. Police have taken possession of the bodies and arranged for a post-mortem examination.

