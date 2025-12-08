Numaligarh Pathargaon: A village beyond administration’s reach

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: A village under the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency of Numaligarh remains remote from modern development. Not a single government development scheme has reached the village. Pathar Gaon of Numaligarh is neglected in every respect. For years, the villagers have been compelled to live like primitive people. They are forced to drink water from ponds, streams, small rivulets, and even fire service water. Their only means of transportation is a fragile wooden boat. With that boat alone, they cross the Dhansiri River and continue their daily struggle for survival. For the transportation of more than twenty families, there is no road, no medical facility, and no access to safe drinking water.

The water tank under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which started construction two years ago, still remains incomplete. The village faces daily threats from wild elephants. Families dependent solely on agriculture have not been touched by any government agricultural schemes.

The drinking-water project has turned into a mockery.

