Numaligarh reels under rising Dhansiri, Gelabil waters as 15 villages inundated, 4,000 affected

Dhansiri and Gelabil rivers still flow above danger levels, inundating 15 villages and affecting over 4,000 people.

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The flood situation in Numaligarh under Bokakhat sub-division continues to remain critical following heavy rainfall in the hills and the release of excess water from the Doyang Hydroelectric Project in Nagaland.

Since the night of August 7, the water level of the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh has remained above the danger level, with the overflowing water inundating new areas. On Monday afternoon, the river was flowing 1.31 metres above the danger level. Meanwhile, the Gelabil river at Badulipar was flowing 2.30 metres above the danger level, with the river remaining above the danger mark for the past five days.

In the Dhansiri valley, floodwaters entered through two breaches in an embankment at Na-Bil Kenduguri, inundating large areas on Monday. The situation has caused panic among locals. Over the past two days, around 15 villages in the Morangi area have been inundated, affecting more than 4,000 people.

The administration has so far opened four temporary flood relief camps, where more than 200 people have taken shelter. Hundreds of bighas of agricultural land in Morangi and Numaligarh have also been submerged.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister and local MLA Atul Bora personally inspected the damaged portion of the geo-bag embankment at West Dhodang in Numaligarh, which was washed away by the rising waters of the Dhansiri river. He travelled by a mechanised boat to inspect the affected area.

Two days ago, an agricultural embankment under construction at West Dhodang was washed away, resulting in floodwaters inundating several areas of Dhodang. During his inspection, Minister Atul Bora summoned engineers of the Water Resources Department and directed them to repair the damaged portion of the embankment at the earliest.

He also directed the department to construct a one-kilometre geo-bag embankment in the area as a permanent solution to the recurring flood problem. The minister further instructed the Water Resources Department officials to immediately assess and repair all embankments damaged in the recent floods across the Bokakhat constituency.

Meanwhile, the Lateku-Khumtai connecting road has been submerged by floodwaters, causing severe hardship for locals as well as workers travelling to Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

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