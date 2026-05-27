Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Branch Xahitya Xabha Receives National Recognition from NEBCAS

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Branch Xahitya Xabha, which had earlier received recognition as the best branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, has now been honoured with a national award. The award was presented by a Guwahati-based non-governmental organisation named NEBCAS at a function held on May 24 at Jyoti Chitraban in Guwahati. On behalf of the NRL Branch Xahitya Xabha, the award was received by the branch’s Vice-President, Ajit Kumar Das, and Adviser Anil Deka. At the same event, noted playwright Abhijit Bhattacharya and distinguished actor Mridul Bhuyan were also felicitated by NEBCAS.

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