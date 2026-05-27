Assam News

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Branch Xahitya Xabha Receives National Recognition from NEBCAS

The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Branch Xahitya Xabha, which had earlier received recognition as the best branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, has now been honoured with a national award.
NRL
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BOKAKHAT: The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Branch Xahitya Xabha, which had earlier received recognition as the best branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, has now been honoured with a national award. The award was presented by a Guwahati-based non-governmental organisation named NEBCAS at a function held on May 24 at Jyoti Chitraban in Guwahati. On behalf of the NRL Branch Xahitya Xabha, the award was received by the branch’s Vice-President, Ajit Kumar Das, and Adviser Anil Deka. At the same event, noted playwright Abhijit Bhattacharya and distinguished actor Mridul Bhuyan were also felicitated by NEBCAS.

Also Read: NRL branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha holds lifelong members’ meet and felicitation ceremony

Axam Xahitya Xabha
NRL
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