Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) expansion 82% complete, commissioning within 2026

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BOKAKHAT: The Central Government has approved increasing the capacity of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA. The funding of the project has been increased to Rs 28,026 crore from Rs 22,514 crore.

According to top sources, plans have been made to expand into the petrochemical sector using new technology. This advancement is expected not only to increase refining capacity but also to give a new dimension to the crude oil industry in Assam and the entire Northeast.

With higher production after expansion, the refinery is expected to meet the LPG demand of the Northeast region.

According to refinery sources, more than 81% of the expansion work has already been completed. The Central Government has directed that the project be completed within the current year.

Also Read: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) signs 9 MoUs during India Energy Week 2026