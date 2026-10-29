Numaligarh Refinery Limited Organises Free Eye Camp in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A free eye check-up camp was organised at Panka Sapt Shahid Hospital under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) on Wednesday, in collaboration with Jorhat Lions Eye Hospital.

The camp was conducted under the supervision of Amar Jyoti Barthakur, Chief Coordinator of Jorhat Lions Eye Hospital. Optometrist Bhanu Pratap Bisht examined the patients during the camp. Arpita Gogoi, Anjali Baroi, Manoj Phukan, Bhanu Bora, and Anupam Bora, among others, extended their support in organising the camp.

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