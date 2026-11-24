Guwahati: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office-I, provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth ₹70.09 lakh belonging to suspended Assam Civil Service officer Nupur Bora and others on Monday, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The latest action takes the total attached properties in the case to ₹3.62 crore.

According to the ED's press statement, the latest attachment includes ₹35 lakh in real estate advances, ₹21.64 lakh held across three life insurance policies and ₹13.45 lakh in SBI Mutual Fund units.

The attached assets and financial instruments are linked to properties and investments located in Guwahati, including Maj Jalukbari and Garal village.

With the latest provisional attachment of ₹70.09 lakh, the total value of attached properties in the case has reached ₹3.62 crore. The ED's latest action follows an earlier attachment of ₹2.92 crore ordered by a court on April 2, 2026.

The agency stated that it had identified proceeds of crime worth ₹4.01 crore during its investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets accumulated between January 17, 2019, and September 15, 2025.

According to the investigation figures, the identified assets were 458.64 per cent disproportionate to the known sources of income.

The ED's press statement detailed how the alleged proceeds of crime were layered through bank accounts belonging to Surajit Deka, a Lot Mandal working under Bora.

The agency stated that funds were subsequently transferred into Bora's home loan and savings accounts.

The investigation also identified real estate agreements executed in the names of family members as part of the alleged financial transactions. Apart from Nupur Bora, the case involves her husband, Gagan Chandra Kalita, and father, Kinaram Borah.

Surajit Deka, identified as a Lot Mandal and subordinate of Bora, has also been named as a co-accused.

The case originated from an FIR registered following an investigation by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell, Assam. The ED's latest action has been initiated under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The attachment is provisional and remains subject to confirmation by the Adjudicating Authority under the PMLA.

The case follows Bora's arrest and subsequent charge sheets filed in late 2025 and early 2026, according to the supplied case details.

The latest attachment brings the cumulative value of properties attached in the case to ₹3.62 crore, while the provisional order awaits adjudication.