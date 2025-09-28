Nutritional foods for TB patients distributed in Sonitpur under Ni-kshay Mitra initiative

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As part of the “Seva Hi Samarpan: Seva Saptah” initiative of the Government of Assam, and in a concerted effort to strengthen community-based care and ensure nutritional support for tuberculosis (TB) patients, the Sonitpur district administration organized the distribution of nutritional food baskets under the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative, covering three LACs.

In Tezpur LAC, the programme was graced by MLA of Tezpur LAC Prithiraj Rava, ADC (Health) Twahir Alam, Joint Director of Health Services Sonitpur Dr Jagadish Goswami, Superintendent of Kanaklata Civil Hospital Dr Ramesh Chandra Goswami, District TB Officer Dr Sishir Baidya, along with other invited guests. In Rangapara LAC, the programme was attended by MLA of Rangapara LAC Krishna Kamal Tanti along with Assistant Commissioner Kalyanjyoti Chutia, Executive Officer of Rangapara Municipal Board Azharul Alam, JDHS, District TB Officer and other invited dignitaries. Likewise, in Barchalla LAC, MLA of Barchalla LAC Ganesh Kumar Limbu, Assistant Commissioner Jane Alam, JDHS, District TB Officer along with other invited dignitaries participated in the programme.

