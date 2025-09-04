Oars Against the Current: Assam’s Fishermen on the Edge

Fishermen from communities like the Kaibarta, Mishing, and Baniya are facing unprecedented challenges. Erratic floods, changing river courses, and rising pollution have drastically reduced fish populations in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

“Earlier, a single trip fed the family. Now, we fish for hours and catch barely enough to sell,” says Hari Das, a 60-year-old from Kamrup.

Adding to the crisis are plastic waste, illegal sand mining, and the lack of cold storage or market access. Many younger fishermen are abandoning boats for city jobs, leaving traditions behind.