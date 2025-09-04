Oars Against the Current: Assam’s Fishermen on the Edge

Guwahati : For generations, Assam’s fishermen have lived by the rhythm of the river casting nets at dawn, returning by sunset with the day's catch. But today, those nets often return empty.
Fishermen from communities like the Kaibarta, Mishing, and Baniya are facing unprecedented challenges. Erratic floods, changing river courses, and rising pollution have drastically reduced fish populations in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.
“Earlier, a single trip fed the family. Now, we fish for hours and catch barely enough to sell,” says Hari Das, a 60-year-old from Kamrup.
Adding to the crisis are plastic waste, illegal sand mining, and the lack of cold storage or market access. Many younger fishermen are abandoning boats for city jobs, leaving traditions behind.
Local cooperatives and NGOs are pushing for sustainable fishing practices and better government support, but without urgent intervention, an entire way of life may disappear.
As Assam modernizes, the people who once lived in harmony with its rivers are now fighting not just for livelihood but for survival.
