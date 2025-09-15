Oath-taking ceremony held for newly-elected ATTSA Biswanath district committee

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-formed Biswanath district committee of Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) was held at the Municipal Hall of Biswanath Chariali on Sunday under the aegis of ATTSA’s Biswanath district committee in collaboration with the Biswanath, Behali, and Gohpur branches of the student body.

The newly-elected General Secretary Nilotpal Rabidas explained the objectives of the meeting held under the chairmanship of ATTSA Central Organizing Secretary Aiban Tanti. Later, Central Observer and Central Assistant Secretary Sunil Tirkey administered the oath of the newly-elected committee headed by President Mahesh Chatri and General Secretary Nilotpal Rabidas. Behali MLA Diganta Ghatowal, ATTSA Central General Secretary Jagadish Boraik, senior scribe Niranjan Hazarika and others were present on the occasion.

