Obituary: Arindam Bora

Arindam Bora, an Assam police personnel and a resident of Karati Gaon, Sootea, breathed his last on Wednesday. He was 57. According to information, Bora felt unwell suddenly while on duty and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) after primary treatment here, but breathed his last on his way to Guwahati. His body was brought to Sadar police station, Biswanath, wherein officials and police personnel offered him tributes. Later, his mortal remains were brought to his residence in Karati Gaon. Representatives of various organizations and individuals paid tributes before his last rites were performed. He leaves behind his wife and two sons, along with other relatives.

Also Read: Obituary: Sarbeswar Hazarika