Obituary: Sarbeswar Hazarika

Sarbeswar Hazarika, a veteran social organizer, social activist, and a resident of Dekasundar here, breathed his last in the wee hours of Sunday at GMCH while undergoing treatment. He was 85. He was the Founder Secretary of Jamuguri Chamber of Commerce in the 70s. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Jamugurihat area and was a former President of Dekasundar VDC, golden and silver jubilee celebrations of Dekasundar Bohagi Mela, among others. Representatives of various organizations and individuals including Dekasundar VDC, Baresohoriya Raij Sabha, Dekasundar Mahila Samiti, Jamuguri Chamber of Commerce, Jamugurihat chapter of Senior Citizens Forum, Sudarshan Sanskritik Gosthi, Jamuguri regional committee of Natun Sahitya Parishad, Abhijatri Kala Kendra Srimanata Sankardev Samaj, among others visited his house and paid homage before the last rites were performed. The commercial establishments of Jamugurihat area will remain closed from 6 to 11 am on Monday in mourning. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters besides other relatives.

