Obituary: Ashok Das

Ashok Das, a well-known folk artiste, a tablist, former theatre artiste, and retired assistant librarian of THB College, breathed his last on Tuesday in No. 1 Majgaon village due to prolonged illness. He was 68. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural and literary organisations of the greater Jamugurihat area. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over the area. He leaves behind his wife, two sons, and a daughter, besides other relatives. Organisations, including No 1. Majgaon VDC, Majgaon Mahila Samiti, Jamuguri Kabi Mancha, Natun Sahitya Parishad, Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, and the THB College family paid homage before the last rites were performed.

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