Obituary: Amulya Borah

Amulya Borah, a resident of Rangachakuwa and President of Uttar Jamuguri branch of Gana Natya Sangha, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati on Sunday. He was 64. A popular social worker, Late Borah was a recognized radio artiste and a regular contributor to Doordarshan. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural and literary organizations of the greater Naduar area. He was a lyricist, music artiste, and a tabla player of repute. He played roles in many Assamese audio-video cassettes. A follower of the left-wing ideology, the Late Borah was a disciple of the Sankari culture. Several organizations and individuals paid homage to his mortal remains before the last rites were performed.

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