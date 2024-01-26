Assam: District Election Office, Biswanath organized a cycle rally on National Voters’ Day

BISWANATH CHARIALI: As part of the 14th National Voters Day, a bicycle rally was organized among the students by the District Election Office, Biswanath on Thursday. The rally was flagged off by Dr Neha Yadav, District Commissioner cum District Election Officer, Biswanath. Dhrubajyoti Das, Additional District Commissioner, Bichitra Das, Assistant Commissioner, other officials and students were present at the programme. Besides, the employees of different departments and students in the entire district took oath of the day on the occasion of National Voters Day.

A T-shirt painting competition was also organized among the students by the District Election Office, Biswanath as part of the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities. Dr Neha Yadav, District Commissioner felicitated the participants with certificates of honour at the end of the programme

