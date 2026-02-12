Obituary: Bhogeshwar Bhuyan 

Bhogeshwar Bhuyan, a resident of Na-telia in Nagsankar and a retired employee of the Revenue Department, breathed his last due to age-related ailments on the way to the hospital on February 4. He was 82.

Bhuyan was a noted sculptor and a skilled bamboo and cane artist. He was closely associated with Sankari culture and played a distinguished role in popularizing bhaona in the Nagsankar area. He had also served as a ward member of the Dakhin Nagsankar Gaon Panchayat.

He was a founder member of Nagsankar Adarsha Girls’ School and was actively involved in various social and cultural activities in the region.

Several organizations, including Na-telia VDC, Alok, Nagsankar High School, Dakhin Nagsankar High School, the Nagsankar Temple Management Committee, and the Nagsankar Sports Association, among others, expressed deep condolences on his demise.

He is survived by his wife, three daughters, one son, and a host of relatives.

