Obituary: Bogeswar Bhuyan 

Bogeswar Bhuyan, a resident of Na-telia, Nagsankar, and a retired employee of the Revenue Department breathed his last on Friday due to age-related ailments, on the way to the hospital. He was 82. He was a sculptor and a bamboo and cane artist of repute. He was closely associated with Sankari culture and played a distinguished role in popularizing bhaona culture in the Nagsankar area. He had served as a ward member at Dakhin Nagsankar Gaon Panchayat and was a founder member of Nagsankar Adarsha Girls’ School. Organizations including Na-telia VDC, Alok, Nagsankar High School, Dakhin Nagsankar High School, Nagsankar Temple management committee, Nagsankar Sports Association, among others expressed deep condolences on his demise. He leaves behind his wife, three daughters, and a son along with other relatives.

