OBITUARY Dulal Hazarika

Dulal Hazarika, a retired employee of Pub Borbhagiya MV School and a resident of Bahbari Xatra breathed his last at a private hospital in Tezpur. He was 62. A bhaona artiste and a social organizer Hazarika was closely associated with various organizations of the greater Jamugurihat area. Organizations including Pub Borbhagiya MV School, Sesa Satra and Bahbaru Satra VDC’s condoled the untimely demise of Hazarika. He is survived by his wife, a son, two daughters along with a host of relatives.

