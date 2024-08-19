OBITUARY: Economist Dr. Bibhas Kanta Mukhopadhyay

Dr. Bibhas Kanta Mukhopadhyay passed away peacefully at his residence on 10th August 2024, at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife Dr.Bijaya Mukhopadhyay and son, Dr. Boidurjo Rick Mukhopadhyay.A distinguished economist, Dr. Mukhopadhyay significantly influenced the fields of agricultural modernization, sustainable development, and economic policy, particularly in developing economies like India. His research emphasized region-specific planning, infrastructure development, and the adoption of scientific farming practices to enhance agricultural productivity and ensure food security. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and formerly with IIBM Guwahati, Dr. Mukhopadhyay offered critical insights into global agricultural trade, stressing the importance of improved supply chains and quality control to better integrate developing nations into international markets. His work explored the complex interconnections between population growth, poverty, and resource management, advocating for targeted policy reforms to reduce poverty and promote sustainable growth. He also focused on the impacts of climate change on agriculture, calling for resilient practices to mitigate its effects, especially in vulnerable regions. Dr. Mukhopadhyay's legacy offers practical solutions aimed at fostering economic development and reducing disparities in emerging economies.

