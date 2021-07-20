Obituary: Former Acting Vice-Chancellor of AAU Dr. AR Boruah

GUWAHATI: Prominent educationist and former acting Vice-Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, Dr Anadi Ram Boruah passed away at his Borbheta residence, Jorhat on Sunday evening after a prolonged illness. He was 81 and is survived by his wife, daughter, two sons, two daughters-in-law, son-in-law and five grandchildren.



A gold medallist in M Sc (Agri) from Gauhati University, Boruah held several important positions during his distinguished academic career.

He was awarded the gold medal for "significant contribution to the development of agriculture" at the conference of the Asia Pacific Research Development Organisation held in Hong Kong in August 1995. He also participated in the International Leadership Seminar organised by Haggai Institute, Hawaii from October 21 to November 20, 1999.

The death of Boruah has been widely condoled.

