Obituary Kabita Bhuyan Khaund

Kabita Bhuyan Khaund, a resident of Bhalukdhara, Dhekiajuli breathed her last at her residence on Thursday evening. She was 46. Bhuyan was suffering from Carcinoma for a long time. She had given consent for organ donation. Accordingly, her body was brought to TMC&H and the procedure was accomplished in presence of the representatives of Ellora Vigyan Mancha, Dhekiajuli. She was the first lady to donate organs from Dhekiajuli area. She bagged the best actress award in the Women Bhaona organized at Dhekiajuli. She was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the Bhalukdhara area. Her untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom in the area. She leaves behind her husband, a son along with a host of relatives.

