OBITUARY: Karuna Borthakur

My Aita was an epitome of simplicity. Her heart was as pure as the gold in her bangles and her lifestyle was reflected in the simple mekhela sadors she wore. As long as she got to watch Didi No. 1 every night at 8 PM she was happy.

Aita was immensely loved and respected by everyone, even by those who newly shifted into the neighbourhood. A young bride at 14, she quickly won hearts with her sweet and simple nature. She was an excellent daughter-in-law, but also an excellent mother to five successful children and a doting grandmother to her grandchildren. Actively involved in the Assam movement, she participated in several socio-cultural organizations in the locality.

Aita had a creative side too. Even at the age of 90, she made and gifted fabric painted handkerchiefs to her daughter’s friends. Her hand-knit sweaters are my prized possessions.

Now that I walk into her empty room, I still hear her laughter and my heart smiles through its ache, knowing that she is in a better place.

Today on her adyashraddha, I pray to God, to be tender with this pure soul and may her purity and kindness start her path to Moksh.

