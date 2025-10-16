Obituary: Rohini Sarmah

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Rohini Sarmah, a retired teacher and known social worker of the Samar Dalani area, breathed his last this early on Wednesday morning due to a prolonged illness. He was 90. He got superannuation from Jamuguri Academy in 2000. Earlier to this, he had served as an assistant teacher at Gorpal ME School and at Bhojmari ME School. He was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Samar Dalani area. Many organizations and individuals from the area paid rich tributes before the last rites. He leaves behind his three sons, three daughter-in laws, and a daughter along with other relatives.

