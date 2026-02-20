Obituary: Khargeswar Saikia

Khargeswar Saikia, a resident of Saru Bhagiya here and a retired teacher breathed his last at his residence on Tuesday night due to age related ailments. He was 76. He was superannuated as head teacher of Dhobakota LPS and was closely associated with the historic Baresohoriya Bhaona, Sri Sri Basudev Than Development Committee, Saru Bhagiya VDC, Rash celebration committee among others. Representatives of various socio-cultural and literary organizations of the greater Jamugurihat area and individuals visited his late Saikia’s Saru Bhagiya residence this morning and paid tributes before the last rites were performed. He leaves behind his wife, a son and daughter in-law besides a host of relatives. His demise has cast a pall of gloom in the entire area.

