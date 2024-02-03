OBITUARY Mamoni Chetia

Assam News

Mamoni Chetia of Parbotia College Road Tinsukia breathed her last at her residence on Friday due to old age ailment.
Mamoni Chetia of Parbotia College Road Tinsukia breathed her last at her residence on Friday due to old age ailment. She was 89. A pious lady, she was closely associated with socio-religious organisations and revered by all. Her death has cast a pall of gloom in the locality. She was the wife of late Dr Bipin Chetia, former vice principal of Tinsukia College and leaves behind 2 sons and a daughter besides grandchildren and host of admirers and relatives.  

