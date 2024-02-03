OBITUARY Mamoni Chetia

Mamoni Chetia of Parbotia College Road Tinsukia breathed her last at her residence on Friday due to old age ailment. She was 89. A pious lady, she was closely associated with socio-religious organisations and revered by all. Her death has cast a pall of gloom in the locality. She was the wife of late Dr Bipin Chetia, former vice principal of Tinsukia College and leaves behind 2 sons and a daughter besides grandchildren and host of admirers and relatives.

