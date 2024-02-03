Assam: Biswajit Daimary inaugurated school library in Udalguri district

TANGLA: Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker and Paneri MLA, Biswajit Daimary inaugurated a Library-cum-Learning Centre at Kahibari LP school under Khoirabari Elementary Education block in Udalguri district on Friday. Addressing the inaugural session, Speaker Daimary lauded the initiative of the school management and stakeholders in nurturing reading habits among the students and moulding their curiosity in a positive manner. He urged the students to grasp knowledge and devote time in their academic and co-curricular activities to shine in various career opportunities.

“Out of 124 clusters of Udalguri, 6 clusters have built libraries which is aimed to inculcate reading habits among students,” said Inspector of School, Udalguri, Jaypal Singh Brahma. He further stated that the libraries will be maintained by teachers and students and we will make students in charge of libraries so that they learn the ability of management and supervision. “The initiative is aimed to provide educational content including story books, novels accessible for students,” said CRCC, Hahchara, Malika Pathak Sarania.

Earlier the purpose of the meet was elaborated by Consultant, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), Udalguri, Dr. Subhash Rabha. The event was also attended by Deputy Inspector of School, Udalguri, Bhumidhar Boro; BEEO Khoirabari block, Bwhaithi Boro, CRCC Dillip Prasad Sarma ; Dilip Basumatary, Jakir Hussain , Sanjib Boro, Biswajit Kachari, Dhananjoy Ramchiary among others.

Also Read: Assam: International Wetland Day observed at THB College in Biswanath Chariali

Also Watch: