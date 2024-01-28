OBITUARY Maya Rani Sarkar

Maya Rani Sarkar, a pious lady and a senior citizen of Palpara ,Ward No.3 locality of Tangla town in Udalguri district breathed her last due to old age ailments at her native residence on January 15. She was 70. A pious lady she was actively associated with a number of religious and social activities of greater Tangla area. Her husband Sushil Sarkar predeceased her in 2015. She leaves behind her two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and well wishers. A number of organizations and institutions including Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board; All BTC Bengali Youth Student’s Federation (ABBYSF), president of Minority Morcha, BJP Assam Pradesh, Santiuse Kujur; BJP Udalguri President Sunil Basumatary ; Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker cum Paneri MLA, Biswajit Daimary; Mangaldoi Lok Sabha MP,Dilip Saikia, Tangla Media Circle,Udalguri chapter of APCU have mourned her demise and expressed condolence to the bereaved family members.

