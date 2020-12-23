Obituary: Muhiram Borkakati

Muhiram Borkakati, a retired teacher and active social organizer of Sootea area, breathed his last on December 21 at a private hospital in Tezpur. He was 78. Muhiram, who hailed from Laukhuwa village of Sootea, was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of Sootea. He leaves behind wife, a son and a host of relatives. His death has been widely mourned in Sootea.

