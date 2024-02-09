OBITUARY Nara Maya Subba

Assam News

Nara Maya Subba, a resident of Gorpal on the southern part of Sootea breathed her last due to old age related ailments at her residence in the wee hours today. She was 80. A pious lady, Subba was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Gorpal area. Her demise cast a pall of gloom in the area. She leaves behind her six sons, three daughters along with a host of relatives.

