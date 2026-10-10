OBITUARY: Nripendra Nath Barpujari passes away

With a heavy heart and a grateful soul, I remember my beloved grandfather, Sri Nripendra Nath Barpujari, who left for his heavenly abode on 29 September 2026. My grandfather was born on 10 May 1944 at Bhogpur, Pathsala. He did his early schooling in Pathsala and Guwahati and earned his B.Sc. (Agriculture) degree from Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, in 1968. He went on to complete his postgraduate degree in Plant Pathology in 1970, securing a First Class First rank in M.Sc. (Agriculture), an achievement that spoke of his merit, discipline and perseverance.

He devoted his working life to the Agricultural Department of the Government of Assam, serving as Additional Director and Acting Director before retiring as Additional Director in 2006. His juniors, seniors and colleagues remember him for his humility and calm demeanour, and for the guidance, support and mentorship he always offered so generously.

As his granddaughter, I will remember him as a man who lived by honesty, dedication and an unwavering commitment to his family and community. His quiet strength, his gentle ways and his love taught us, without ever raising his voice, what it means to live with integrity. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, sons-in-law and four grandchildren. He will forever be remembered by his family and loved ones for his love, guidance and care.

Our family gathers to pray for the eternal peace of his soul. "Your values will guide us, and your blessings will walk with us always."

~Aakanksha Gaurab

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