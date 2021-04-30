Obituary: Parul Sarma

Parul Sarma, a litterateur, poet, artiste and renowned social activist, passed away at her Parbotia Road residence in Tinsukia on the night of April 28 due to old-age ailment. She was 92.



A prolific writer, Parul baideu, as popularly called, authored several novels, religious books and composed numerous songs in her life time. Deeply committed to social bondage, she always remained on the forefront despite her fragile health. She was a firebrand and towering figure during the Foreigners' Agitation and was even jailed for 28 days. Later she joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and worked tirelessly. Married at an early age to Umesh Sarma, a teacher of Senairam HS School, Tinsukia, she leaves behind her two sons and three daughters, besides grand children. Her husband had predeceased her.

Her death was deeply condoled by various literary and socio-cultural organizations, including Golap Chandra Rabi Chandra Natya Mandir, Bishnujyoti Sanskriti Samaj, Tinsukia Law College, of which she was president of the managing committee for 21 long years, All Moran Students' Union, Tinsukia unit of AJYCP and AASU, Tinsukia Press Club, and Tinsukia District Journalists' Association, besides others.

Also Watch: 5-month old baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Naharkatiya

Also Read: OBITUARY: Santanu Das





